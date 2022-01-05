Assistant Director gets bail in power abuse case

KARACHI: On Wednesday, an anti-corruption court awarded Assistant Director Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Atif Ali bail in a power abuse case.

The court granted Atif Ali release in exchange for a Rs100,000 surety bond. The KDA official has been ordered to collaborate with anti-corruption authorities in the continuing inquiry.

Last Monday, the ACE team arrested Atif and DG KDA Asif Memon on charges of corruption.

Both cops had received corruption-related allegations, according to sources. Both policemen will be questioned about the allegations of wrongdoing, according to anti-corruption officials.

Ghulam Abbas Memon, the Deputy Director of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), was fired from his position after arresting Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Asif Ali Memon for corruption.

As per the notification, Deputy Director ACE Karachi East Zone Ghulam Abbas Memon was suspended from the post while Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Sukkur Ahmed Ali Sheikh has been appointed as new deputy director Karachi East.