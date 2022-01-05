Govt. submits reply to gas suspension to non-expert industries

KARACHI: On Wednesday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) heard a petition challenging the suspension of gas supplies to non-export sectors.

In response to a court order, the federal government and the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) filed their respective responses to the petition.

The administration responded by stating that the country’s natural gas supplies are rapidly decreasing, leaving it unable to meet increased demand for the commodity.

The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) facing a shortfall of 246 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), it said, adding the government has halted gas supply to the non-export industries as per its policy of load management.

Adjourning the case until Jan 11, the Sindh High Court (SHC) extended it stay order against the government’s notification of suspending gas supply to the non-export industries.

At a recent hearing, the SSGC lawyer informed the court that they are experiencing a gas shortage and that their first priority is to assure gas delivery to domestic consumers because failure would result in a law and order issue.