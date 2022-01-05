UN, int’l community must hold India accountable for brutalities in IIOJK: Moeed

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf said that the United Nations and international community must hold India accountable for its crimes against humanity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

UN and the international community must hold India to account for its crimes against humanity in IIOJK. The promise of plebiscite in Kashmir remains unfulfilled and India continues its rouge behaviour against innocent Kashmiris. — Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) January 5, 2022

In a tweet in connection with the Kashmiris Right to Self-Determination Day, the National Security Adviser said the promise of a plebiscite in Kashmir remained unfulfilled and India continued its rouge behavior against innocent Kashmiris.

Dr Moeed said, “No ethical, moral, or legal compass allows what is happening in IIOJK. Yet, the world is silent. Truly a shame.”

“Kashmiris can always count on Pakistan for our continued full and unwavering support. The just cause is bound to win ultimately,” he added.