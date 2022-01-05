Private flight closely escapes disaster  

ISLAMABAD: A private airline’s plane flying from Islamabad to Saudi Arabia almost avoided disaster on Wednesday due to the pilot’s foresight, Daily Times reported.

According to sources, after noticing a technical malfunction shortly after takeoff, the pilot of the private airline’s fly successfully landed the plane back at the Islamabad airport.

The aircraft is currently undergoing repairs, and the flight is scheduled to depart for Saudi Arabia this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the passengers have been relocated to a lounge and are being looked after, according to airport officials.

A Pakistan International Airlines jet that had experienced a technical issue en route from Abu-Dhabi to Peshawar had landed safely at Karachi airport earlier.

According to details, the pilot of PIA flight no. PK-218 contacted air traffic controller (ATC) after the plane developed mid-air fault in its hydraulics system. The pilot of the plane had wisely landed it safely at Karachi airport.