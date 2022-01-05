Arrested dacoits murdered in Lahore ‘shootout’

On Wednesday, two suspected dacoits were killed by their colleagues in the Kahna area, Daily Times reported.

According to the authorities, the dacoits that were killed were involved in a variety of crimes.

Surprisingly, the dacoits’ associates opened fire on the police party, killing two under-detention dacoits, Sajid Hussain (25) and Abdul Rehman (22). (23). Later, the village’s dacoits were able to depart.

The CIA Police Model Town detained both of the murdered criminals.

The police said that when police personnel opened fire then the attackers fled away due to the darkness.

The police pledged to arrest the fleeing suspects and have erected additional pickets in the area to nab them.

Bodies of the suspected dacoits have been moved to Jinnah Hospital.