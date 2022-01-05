Karachi to get more light to moderate rains today

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts further mild to moderate showers in Karachi, with occasional heavy downpours on Wednesday and Thursday.

It began to rain in different parts of the city periodically on Tuesday evening and continued until Wednesday morning, according to the PMD, which was influenced by a westerly system that is currently causing severe rainfall along the Balochistan coastal strip.

“A westerly system has entered Pakistan through Iran which is causing light rains in different parts of Karachi and more light to moderate showers are expected in the city till Wednesday noon,” Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfaraz said.

The temperature in the city fell to 14.8 degrees Celsius today, despite intermittent rain that lasted all night and a humidity level of 95 percent.

According to the PMD, the most rain was reported at Jinnah Terminal, which received 20.7mm of rain overnight.

However, after the rain, the city’s status returned to normal.

The rains did not hinder traffic flow anywhere in the city, according to traffic police officers.

Light to moderate showers are forecast in Karachi until January 7, according to Dr Sarfraz, with isolated heavy falls in some areas. He went on to say that the weather system in Balochistan was bringing more rain than in Sindh.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has asked the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to remain alert in view of the possibility of heavy rains in the city

“We have asked the KMC and DMCs to remain alert and take measures to prevent accumulation of water on major roads in the city due to rains,” Salman Shah, director-general of the PDMA Sindh, told The News.