US says wins first dispute with Canada under new trade deal

Washington on Tuesday said it has won its fight with Ottawa over Canada’s restrictions in the dairy market, claiming victory in the first-ever dispute under the revamped North American free trade pact.

US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai called the ruling under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement a “historic win” that “will help eliminate unjustified trade restrictions.”

The finding, which could lead to punitive American tariffs on Canadian goods, comes amid growing trade frictions between the neighbors over items ranging from lumber to milk to electric cars, which have not abated under US President Joe Biden.