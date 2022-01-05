Leather goods export increases 11pc in 5 months

The leather goods exports witnessed an increase of 11.03 percent during the first five months of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan exported leather goods worth $266.595 million during July-November (2021-22) against the exports of $240.100 million during July-November (2020-21), showing a growth of 11.03 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Among the leather products, the exports of the leather garments increased by 10.42 percent by going up from $125.971 million last year to $139.100 million during the current year. The leather gloves exports also rose by 11.81 percent to $119.516 million from $106.890 million.













