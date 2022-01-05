Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

The following ships called at the Port on Monday, 03rd January-2022, where seven ships namely, MSC Jasmine, MOL Genesis, Maersk Brooklyn, MSC Michaela, African Kita, Al-Aamriya and Kita scheduled to load/offload containers, cement and natural gas, berthed at the Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively. Meanwhile, four more ships, Maersk Columbus, Nord Kanmon, IVS Vindsor and V-Honor carrying containers and coal also arrived at the outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours. Berths were engaged by 12 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, MSC Michaela, MOL Genesis, Genuine Venus and Aristar Chos left the port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, African Buzzard, Young Glory and Mega-1 are expected to sail from MW-1, PIBT and LCT on today in the afternoon.













