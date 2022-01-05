D-Chowk to represent Pakistan’s cultural diversity

Islamabad’s Constitution Avenue is coming to life with a host of cultural sculptures as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has rolled out an art installation project on the most famous roundabout of the country, the D-Chowk.

The D-Chowk has often been in the news for protests, but the cultural project is going to salvage its reputation and improve its credentials.

The project will have cultural floats from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Balochistan’s float has almost been completed and it’s in the final phase while the other floats will be completed by April this year. The Balochi art pieces have attracted people, who believe the project will spread awareness and knowledge about the country.

The float features Balochi dresses, architectures, and lifestyle.

“The Balochi float will be completed within a few days and others will be rolled out in every twenty days each,” artist Omar Farooq told SAMAA TV.

The art pieces on D-Chowk, once completed, will represent Pakistan’s cultural diversity.