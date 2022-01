Turkish actress Hande Soral rose to global fame for her role in hit TV series “Dirilis: Ertugrul”.

The actress, who played Ilbilge Hatun in the historical TV series, on Tuesday revealed she’s expecting her first child.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture of her baby bump and wrote “Baby Demirci is halfway through”.

Hande Soral, who has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram, is married to actor ?smail Demirci.