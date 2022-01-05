Defending champion Swiatek powers into Adelaide second round

ADELAIDE: Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek launched her season and defence of her Adelaide International crown with a straight-sets win over qualifier Daria Saville on Tuesday. The Pole took an hour and 20 minutes to see off the Australian 6-3, 6-3 and book a second-round clash against US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez. The 20-year-old Swiatek burst onto the world stage when she won the French Open in 2020, then claimed titles in Adelaide and Rome in 2021 to move into the world top 10. Against Saville, who missed most of 2020 and 2021 with injury, Swiatek came away with a comfortable win. The 17-year-old American prodigy Coco Gauff brushed aside Norwegian qualifier Ulrikke Eikeri 6-2, 6-1 to book a tasty second-round clash with top seed Ashleigh Barty. Also through is the 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin. The sixth-seeded American was pushed hard by Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti before winning 7-5, 7-5. Kenin will now take on Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic. There was an upset in the first match on centre court when 22-year-old Russian Anastasia Gasanova came from a set down to beat eighth seed Elina Svitolina 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Svitolina looked lethargic after the first set and Gasanova took full advantage, outlasting the Ukranian in a match that lasted a shade over two-and-a-half hours.













