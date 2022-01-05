PM’s case against Kh Asif to be decided in 2 months: IHC

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah Tuesday remarked that the court will decide within two months Prime Minister Imran Khan’s defamation case against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif.

Asif had leveled false allegation against the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust.

The chief justice also stayed the proceeding of a lower court till next date in a defamation case against ex-defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court had given clear direction for concluding the defamation cases within two months. The court noted that the case had been pending since 2012 and questioned as to who was responsible for the delay.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Khawaja Muhammad Asif against the decision of district and session court.

Asif had adopted the stance in his plea that the lower court had curtailed his right of cross-examination on the affidavit submitted by Prime Minister Imran Khan in defamation case, on basis of absence of his lawyer.

He said his lawyer couldn’t attend the last proceeding as he was not clear about the hearing date and he also informed the court in this regard.