Covid jab must for all inbound passengers

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Tuesday made the anti-coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination mandatory for all passengers of inbound flights from January 5, abolishing lists of category B&C countries.

“It will be effective from January 5, 2022 0001hours,” the authority said in a notification on its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

As per the pre-departure guidelines for inbound travel to Pakistan, the authority said it would be mandatory to have in possession the proof of anti-COVID-19 vaccination for all passengers above 15-year age.

Besides, valid negative PCR test results conducted within 48 hours would be essential for all passengers above six-year age.

On arrival in Pakistan, the PCAA said Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) would be conducted upon arrival for all direct flights from Europe, which would apply to all passengers above six years. And the RAT would be conducted upon arrival of a minimum of 50 per cent inbound flights from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, it added.

“Any and all passengers producing a positive Rapid Antigen Test upon arrival will be quarantined at a self-paid/Government facility for 10 days and a PCR test will be conducted on 8th day of such quarantine.”