Sindh on road to development, prosperity: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said the PPP-led government just after restoring law and order in the province was on the road to development and prosperity.

He said, “Development and prosperity of any province or country depends upon best working conditions, which can be created with ideal law and order.”

This he said while addressing the 51-Pakistan Staff Course participants led by their Commandant PN War College Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan, who called on him here at the CM House.

The participants belonged to different countries including Bangladesh, Bahrain, Sri Lanka and other countries. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Qazi Shahid Pervez, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, secretaries of different departments.

The chief minister said that the province had had the worst law and order, people used to travel in police convoys and in Karachi no-go areas, target killing, kidnapping for ransom and extortion were the order of the day.

“The first and gigantic task for the government of PPP in 2008 was to restore law and order in the province, therefore in the first phase highways were cleared from the dacoits by launching different operations,” he said.

Shah said that Karachi despite being a cosmopolitan city had turned into no-go areas. “People had no courage to penetrate in such areas,” he said, adding that the policemen, who had participated in Karachi operation were killed in target killing, which had demoralized them.

The PPP government in Sindh not only enhanced the morale of the policemen by enhancing their salaries, equipping them with latest weapons and gadgets, mobilizing them with new vehicles, but also enhancing their compensation.

Shah said after restoration of law and order major international events such as cricket matches, literary festivals, Bohra Jamaat events and various other programmes were conducted successfully and smoothly in Karachi.

The CM said the provincial government made a massive investment in Thar and turned it into one of the hubs of investment. Shah said that his government was the only provincial government, which established a 200-bedded Institute of Infectious Diseases or what it was known as COVID hospitals at NIPA. “This institute apart from providing treatment to the COVID patients would conduct research to control infectious diseases,” he said.

He also proudly told the visiting delegation that his government on Public Private Partnership basis has constructed major roads, such 4-lane Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road, Karachi-Thatta road, Jhirk-Mulakatiar bridge on river Indus, Thar coal mining, water supply to Thar Coal Blocks, Ghotki-Kandhkotbridge on River Indus and various others.