Govt tables Finance (Suppl) Bill in Senate

The government Tuesday tabled the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 in the Senate aimed at bringing tax reforms in the country by removing distortions and withdrawing unjustified tax exemptions given to various sectors. Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tareen introduced the draft bill in the House. Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani announced that the bill would be sent to the Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, which would submit its report to the House within three days.













