GCC secretary general reaches today

Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf will arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday. The GCC secretary general is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, extended during the former’s visit to Pakistan to attend the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. During the visit, the secretary general will hold delegation-level talks with the foreign minister. He will also meet the federal minister for finance and revenue, and the PM’s advisor on commerce and investment. “The visit offers the two sides an opportunity to review mutual cooperation and take steps to foster enhanced collaboration in diverse fields, with a renewed focus on trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the GCC member states,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release. Pakistan and the GCC enjoy long-standing cordial relations. Pakistan’s relations with the GCC member states are rooted firmly in shared faith, values and culture. “The visit of the secretary general is expected to further broaden and diversify avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and the GCC,” it was further added.













