Mubashar Khokhar murder case: Court indicts accused

A sessions court Tuesday indicted two accused in the murder of Mubashar Khokhar, the brother of provincial Minister Malik Asad Khokhar.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ambreen Qureshi conducted the case proceedings wherein the police produced the accused-Nazim and Munsif, amid strict security.

The court indicted the accused, during the proceedings. However, the accused pleaded ‘not guilty’ and opted to contest trial.

At this, the court directed the prosecution to produce its witnesses on the next date of hearing and adjourned the matter till January 17.

Mubashar was shot dead during the wedding ceremony of Asad’s son on August 6, 2021. The Defence-C police had registered a case against the accused under murder charges.