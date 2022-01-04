AJK PM urges UNSC to implement Jan 5 resolution on Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on Tuesday called upon the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to ensure implementation of its resolution of January 5, 1949 by managing the holding of a plebiscite in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir to enable the Kashmiri people to decide their future.

In a message ahead of the right to self-determination day being observed on Wednesday, he said that the UN Security Council resolution of January 5, 1949, and other resolutions on the Kashmir conflict are still a reality which cannot be overlooked.

He lamented that India has constantly been creating hurdles in the peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue by refusing to implement these resolutions. As a consequence, he maintained that hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and two nuclear powers of the region i.e. Pakistan and India are at the threshold of a war today.

The AJK Prime Minister observed that India wanted to resolve Kashmir issue through the use of force instead of peaceful political and diplomatic means, but the usurper must keep in mind that none of its tactics can deprive the Kashmiri people of their fundamental right to self-determination. Declaring the right of self-determination as the mother of all human rights, he said that the principle of the right to self-determination is considered as the basis of all human rights and the human dignity across the world. Therefore, no power on the earth can snatch this legitimate and undeniable right of the Kashmiri people, he added.

Referring to the worst atrocities and trampling of human rights by the Indian Army in occupied Kashmir, Niazi asserted that the situation had become highly alarming because of the inhuman treatment being meted out to the defenseless Kashmiri people and now the occupation army is poised to eliminate the whole of Kashmiri nation.

“The appalling and inhumane situation in Kashmir, caused by the Indian Occupation army, has deteriorated to unheard levels of depravity,” said the AJK Prime Minister.

“There would be the worst humanitarian disaster of the human history if notice of the Indian repression is not taken in time,” he cautioned and stressed that it was the moral responsibility of the international community to exert pressure on India and compel it to stop repression in occupied Kashmir and resolve the Kashmir issue through peaceful political and diplomatic means. The AJK Prime Minister appealed to the international community to intervene and help save the Kashmiris from the appalling conditions they are facing because of their legitimate demand for the peaceful grant of the right of self-determination.

“After India’s continual skip from implementing the UN Security Council resolutions, it is the responsibility of the world body to consider other options within the framework of its Charters, and compel India to grant the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people,” he urged.