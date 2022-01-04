Voting for Italian president to begin on Jan 24

Italy’s parliament and regional representatives will begin voting on January 24 for a new head of state, officials said Tuesday, with Prime Minister Mario Draghi the favourite to be the next president. The role of Italy’s head of state is largely ceremonial except in times of political crisis, when the president plays a crucial arbitrating role. Roberto Fico, speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, convened a session for Monday, January 24 at 1400 GMT “for the election of the president of the Republic”, a statement from the lower parliamentary chamber said.













