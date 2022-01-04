Undeclared bank accounts of PTI revealed: report

The main points of the scrutiny committee report on the PTI financial accounts have been disclosed. As per the analysis of the scrutiny team, the PTI revealed 12 bank accounts in foreign funding case while it concealed 53 bank accounts.

The report says the State Bank revealed that the PTI has got 65 bank accounts.

According to the report, no date has been mentioned in the audit reports of 2012 and 2013. The receipts provided by the audit firms do not match with the bank accounts.

Moreover, the report says that the audit statement was sent to the PTI central executive committee for approval. It observes that the audit report without having a date on it is against the accounting standards.

The report has included the details of funds transferred from abroad and details of PTI bank accounts provided by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The accounts details of the PTI provided by an American institute Fora LLC were also a part of the report.

In years 2008-9 and 2012-13, the party showed funds amounting to Rs1.33 billion while in reality, it received funds totaling Rs1.64 billion. So the report has found an anomaly of Rs310 million, declaring that the PTI provided wrong information to the Election Commission regarding public donations.

The report says the PTI disclosed only 12 accounts out of 77 accounts hiding an amount of Rs310 million. The party hid two bank accounts in 2008-09. It also did not give access to the accounts in Canada and New Zealand.

The details of undisclosed funds came to the fore after analyzing the information provided by the State Bank of Pakistan.