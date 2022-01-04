Indian app auctions Muslim women

Indian authorities have opened an inquiry into an app that placed more than 100 Muslim women for auction, according to international media reports.

Bulli Bai, the app, was eventually taken down, but it sparked widespread outrage and fear. A great number of women, particularly Muslim women, spoke out against the weird trolling campaign on social media.

Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani Nobel Laureate, and Shabana Azmi, an award-winning Bollywood actor, were among the names on the list.

Muslim women have been posted for sale online for the second time in less than a year. Sulli Deals, a similar spoof app, uploaded images of more than 80 Muslim women, including renowned journalists, writers, and influencers, six months ago.

Journalist Ismat Ara was the first to register a complaint against Bulli Bai. She shared a screenshot of her own profile on the app that was sent to her by a friend.

Several Bollywood celebrities have voiced their anger and disgust at the fake auction.

“At that point where we’ve to remind ourselves that it’s not okay to SELL MUSLIM WOMEN ONLINE!” tweeted Swara Bhaskar. “Remind ourselves that it’s not kosher to rally & call for genocide! That it’s not okay to disrupt people’s prayers. This is happening in our name, in the name of our Gods. It’s on us!”

Farhan Akhtar termed the auction a “grostesque act” and called for strict action against the perpetrators.

Richa Chadha extended support to Ismat and expressed solidarity with her.

Ismat, I salute your courage.

In solidarity. 💪🏼 https://t.co/POzLq8TCCL — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 2, 2022