PTI collects funds transparently: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) had the most transparent process of receiving funds as each and every thing was recorded and documented.

Talking to media here outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the minister said scrutinizing bank accounts related to foreign funding of political parties was a historical work of ECP. However, he stressed that the commission must do its work in the most transparent and impartial way.

“If ECP accomplishes its work transparently and impartially, it would have a very positive impact on the Pakistan politics.” He said scrutiny committees for bank accounts of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-(Nawaz) (PML-N) had also been formed, and the ECP should also review the reports of PPP and PML-N’ bank accounts.

As per infomration, Asad Umar said there were a large number of secret accounts of the PPP and PML-N in addition to other accounts named after fake persons like what he said, “Falooda Wala’s or Rairhi Walas”.

He said in past, the political leaders of these parties had leveled allegations

against each other. He remembered PPP leader Benzair Bhutto Shaheed when she alleged that Nawaz Sharif had received party funding from banned organization.

Asad Umar was of the view that all the three scrutiny committees’ reports should

be presented simultaneously.

“When the reports will be presented, the nation would see that PTI is the only party that is following the most transparent manner of collecting funds”, he remarked.