Gwadar, other parts of Balochistan receive heavy rainfall

On Tuesday, Balochistan’s coastal belt, Turbat and other areas received heavy rainfall with thunderstorms.

Rainwater entered houses in the southern part of the port city of Gwadar as well as the power supply was also suspended as the rain lashed the city.

Coastal towns of Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Kohlu and outskirts also received heavy rainfall. The mercury dropped below the freezing point amid rainfall with frosty winds.

Rainwater entered populated areas in Turbat disrupting the land link of the region with other parts.

However, heavy rainfall damaged several houses in Dasht Bilingor, Dalesar, Balkross and Kashap.

The authorities have sent emergency teams for relief operations in Bilingor, officials said.

Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in various parts of Kech as rainfall which started at 9:00 in the night was continued in the region without break.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the wet spell in the coastal belt of Balochistan will end by January 06.