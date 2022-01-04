Interfaith harmony stressed for peace

SIALKOT: Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sialkot Farooq Akmal on Monday said that people of all sects and religions living in Pakistan were enjoying equal rights.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on renewed commitment and interfaith harmony at a local hotel.

DSP Legal Qaiser Amin Butt, Security Officer Abdul Rehman, Chairman District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, President Minority Wing Punjab Jan Mehboob, Pandit Hakeem Ratan Lal, Bishop Shamshad Pervez, Sardar Jaskaran Singh, Prime Minister Clean Green Index Pakistan National Champion Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman, Social Welfare Officer Jalil Bajwa, Mian Shamil, Ayub Opel, Pir Ghulam Hussain Sultani and other members of District Peace and Interfaith Harmony Committee were also present on the occasion.

Akmal said everyone living in Pakistan and following country’s law were equal citizens and enjoyed equal rights.