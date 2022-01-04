Shehbaz says there is nothing in FIA’s challan against him

Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly (NA) and President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), claimed on Tuesday that the challan submitted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a money laundering case filed against him contained nothing, Daily Times reported.

He insisted his hands were clean while speaking at an accountability court (AC) during the case’s hearing.

The judge informed Shehbaz that once the lawyers had finished their arguments on the court’s jurisdiction, the court would listen to him as well.

Shehbaz and his son, Punjab Assembly Leader Hamza Shehbaz, were later allowed to leave after both of them marked themselves present.

It is reminded here that the FIA has requested the AC to transfer the case to its court.

Nayyar to represent FIA.

In an important development in the money laundering case against Shehbaz and his family, the FIA has hired the services of Special Prosecutor Naseeruddin Nayyar.