Fertilizer-loaded vehicle seized in Umarkot

The Umarkot district administration impounded a truck loaded with fertilisers on Tuesday morning.

The government then sold the entire supply of urea bags to the farmers at a set price.

Experts are concerned that a ‘artificial shortage’ of fertilisers will have an impact on wheat output per acre this season.

Muzaffargarh farmers, like other growers in South Punjab, had filed their applications for urea to the deputy director agriculture on Monday.

Farmers said that urea bags are available for Rs2,500 instead of the Rs1,788 set by the government.