Punjab may extend winter vacations in Schools

The Punjab School Education Department is considering extending the winter holidays till January 13 due to adverse weather conditions and the development of the Covid-19 Omicron strain.

If the authorities decide to extend the vacations from January 6 to 13, it will mean that school goings will be able to enjoy their vacations for another week.

The winter breaks are currently only in effect until January 6th.

The Punjab Secretary of State for Education will make the final decision on the winter vacation prolongation.