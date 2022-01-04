PTI discloses secret bank accounts of PML-N and PPP

The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed to have developed a detailed report on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party’s secret bank accounts (PPP).

According to the audit, the PPP did not share the data of nine accounts with the ECP in 2013, 11 in 2014, and 10 in 2015, and as a result, the party kept millions of rupees hidden.

The PML-N, according to the findings, concealed the details of nine accounts totaling Rs629,800,000. According to the results, the former ruling party piled up this money under the headings of donation, party fund, tickets membership fees, and so on throughout the commission’s investigation.

According to the statistics, the PML-N has a history of dubious transactions in the guise of contribution.

The information will be given to the electoral commission, and a request will be made to combine the cases involving foreign finance and treat them equally, as required by Article 25 of the Constitution.

The ECP monitoring committee obtained data of the PML-N and PPP accounts last year, suggesting that the opposition parties concealed some of their accounts from the polls supervisor.