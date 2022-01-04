Rupee continues to rise against US dollar

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar has lost more ground against the rupee in the interbank on Tuesday after the former shed 36 paisas in the early hours of the day.

According to details, the greenback traded at Rs176.16 after shedding Rs0.36 against the rupee. In the open market, the forex dealers said that the dollar is being sold at Rs177.30.

The declining trend of the dollar continued before the New Year after the government introduced the Finance amendment bill, popularly known as mini-budget, in the National Assembly, paving way for withdrawing exemptions given to various import-related products.

The State Bank has also taken various measures to stabilize the exchange rate and the FIA is continuously clamping down on hoarders and smugglers to restrict the outflow of the dollar in a bid to ease its demand, but the dollar continues to rise.