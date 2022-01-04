PML-N leader Aurangzeb Butt detained by Shahdara police

On Tuesday, a PML-N leader from Gujrat was detained by Lahore police and suspected of depositing money in former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Benami account.

According to reports, when PML-N leader Aurangzeb Butt was on his way to Lahore, he was arrested by Shahdara police.

It’s worth noting that in the Ramazan Sugar Mills case, the accountability court called Mr. Butt today.

Mr Butt is accused of sending Rs5 million to the account of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, according to the FIA challan. The case is being looked into by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Aurangzeb’s son Zeeshan Butt said that he had no idea why the police had arrested his father.