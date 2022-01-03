USA, China, UK remain top three destinations of Pakistani exports during 5 months

The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first five months of the current financial year (2021-22), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the USA during July-November (2021-22) were recorded at $2682.695 million against the exports of $1855.712 million during July-November (2020-21), showing a growth of 44.56 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $1018.129 million against the exports of $615.738 million last year, showing an increase of 65.35 percent. UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $943.859 million during the months under review against the exports of $773.871 million, showing a growth of 21.96 percent, the SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at $689.538 million against $565.423 million during the last year, showing an increase of 21.95 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $691.170 million against $615.544 million last year, the data revealed.

During July-November (2021-22), the exports to Holland were recorded at $554.573 million against $411.201 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $406.750 million against $288.122 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $410.094 million against the exports of $290.226 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $207.407 million against $368.265 million last year. The exports to Bangladesh stood at $316.664 million against $219.813 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $210.368 million against $173.848 million while the exports to Belgium stood at $291.520 million against $214.445 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $164.136 million during the current year compared to $176.101 million the last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $159.586 million against $114.656, to Malaysia $150.539 million against $71.324 million.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to all other countries witnessed an increase of 28.96 percent during the months under review, from $9.561 billion to $12.330 billion, the SBP data revealed.