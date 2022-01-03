PM Khan inaugurates Pak-China Business Investment Forum

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum. The forum is aimed at facilitating investment between the two countries.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony in Islamabad Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “We give incentives to Chinese industries and companies to relocate to Pakistan but the problem is that the time taken from an agreement to its implementation is a lot.”

“The delay disincentivizes investors for whom time is very important,” he continued, stressing the need for removing hindrances to foreign investments.

PM emphasized that a country cannot progress without increasing its exports, calling for making exports a national priority.

He said the ruling government has aligned its priorities – Industries and exports. He added there is a need to cut down on imports and curb money laundering.

Quoting a UN report, the prime minister said one trillion dollars is laundered out of poor countries every year.

The Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum has been set up in collaboration with the Board of Investment.

It is aimed at facilitating investment in Pakistan and the promotion of business-to-business industrial cooperation. The forum consists of 18 Chinese and 19 Pakistani companies.

Following the participation of over 70 companies in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Conference held in March last year, it was agreed to establish a business forum with the cooperation of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and the Board of Investment to enhance business to business cooperation.