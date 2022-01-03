Areeba Habib looks stunning on her ‘Shendi’ event

Model and actress Areeba Habib looked stunning on her combined Shaadi and Mehendi ceremony, dubbed ‘Shendi’. A lovely bride wore a heavily-embellished Shehla Chatoor number in silver with maroon accents.

The model donned a longline kameez, pairing it with a floor-sweeping lehenga, complete with ruffles. Accessorised with traditional jewellery, including a teeka, jhoomar, choker and earrings, the model carried a matching embellished mini handbag.

The model paired the outfit with soft pink-toned makeup by Natasha Lakhani.

Whereas, the groom, Saadain, opted for a classic black sherwani and maroon pocket square to complement the bride’s look.

The star-studded Shendi was attended by Anoushey Ashraf, Sana Fakhar, Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal, Aiman Khan, Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz, Sumbul Iqbal, Aagha Ali, comedian Shafqat Ali, Mansha Pasha, Zubia Rana, Amna Malik, Nadia Hussain and politician Sharmila Faruqi were all spotted at the Shendi.

The couple tied the knot on December 31, their picture and videos have gone viral on social media. The fans adored the stunning looks of Areeba.