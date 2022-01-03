Karachi likely to have second winter rain spell, thunderstorm from Jan 4

Several districts in Karachi are expected to have a second spell of winter rain between January 4 to January 6, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Cold weather will enter the city over the next 24 hours as the city combats with the new weather system.

Meanwhile, the Met department has forecast there will be widespread rain and thunderstorms from January 4 till January 6, following the new weather system that is likely to enter the country on Monday through Balochistan. Several districts in the city might receive light drizzle from January 4.

However, the new weather system will be stronger than the previous one, and districts in Balochistan are likely to face a stronger impact, stated the Director Met Office, Sardar Sarfaraz.

As a result of the new weather system, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot and other districts will receive heavy rains with thunderstorms, the Met office said.