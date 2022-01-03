Another 62 Omicron cases reported in Lahore

On Monday, another 62 cases of Omicron variant were administered in Lahore, the provincial health department said.

However, the number of confirmed cases of Omicron in Punjab has risen to 117, including 112 in the provincial capital alone. Six members of a single-family are among the people infected with the variant.

Moreover, the health department said the Omicron variant is spreading fast with an infection rate higher than that of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

On Sunday, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said, there is clear evidence of the beginning of another Covid wave which has been expected for the last few weeks.

“Genome sequencing showing the rising proportion of omicron cases particularly in Karachi,” he tweeted, advising citizens to follow SOPs, including wearing masks, to keep the virus away.