Ministry seeks EoI from banks for Hajj applications

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has sought Expression of Interests (EoI) from scheduled banks for the collection of government scheme Hajj applications and dues by Jan 14.

The interested banks, having a minimum network of 200 branches across the country with online facilities at the tehsil level, should submit applications to the ministry.

The successful bank would collect Hajj dues from the intending pilgrims and place the amounts in Sharia-compliant remunerative account. The dues of successful applicants should be deposited in the ministry’s account in five installments.

The first installment of 30 per cent of total collected hajj dues should be deposited in the ministry’s account within seven days of balloting. The second installment of 25 percent should be deposited in the ministry’s account after 30 days of balloting.

Similarly, 20 per cent of dues should be deposited each within sixty and 90 days and last installment of 15 per cent of dues would be deposited in 120 days of balloting after reconciliation.

In case of failure, penalty would be imposed. Profit on retention of Hajj dues of successful applicants shall be paid within 10 days of each quarter. While the profit of the pre-ballot period shall be paid within 10 days of the ballot.

Banks must establish counters at designated branches to collect Hajj applications online. They shall also establish Hajj booths at Haji Camps with Identification Boards and bear all expenses relating to its establishment and utilisation of resources at each Haji Camp.

Banks shall establish secure network VPN (Virtual Private Network) with Ministry for online website access. The banks shall pay VPN and other charges direct to the concerned agencies. The detailed EoI documents can be downloaded from the ministry’s websites www.mora.gov.pk and www.hajjinfo.org or PPRA’s website. app