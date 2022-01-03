Banks shut for public dealings today

KARACHI: According to an earlier notice by the State Bank of Pakistan, all banks in Pakistan are closed for public transaction on Monday (today).

The central bank said in a statement that January 3, 2022, will be recognized as a “bank holiday,” with all banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), and microfinance banks (MFBs) closed for public transactions.

The SBP is also closed.

Employees of banks, DFIs, and MFBs, on the other hand, will go to work as usual, according to the statement.

The central bank had previously announced that on December 30 and 31, authorized branches and field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) will operate extended banking hours until 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively, to ease the collection of government receipts and taxes.