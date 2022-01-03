Fazl-ur-Rehman optimistic about next LG polls, firm on march

Leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has predicted that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will lose in the upcoming round of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Sunday, he made these remrks following a meeting of PDM leaders from around Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Peshawar.

Fazlur Rehman stated that the entire nation would join the PDM long march against inflation on March 23.

He stated that the PDM parties had committed to take part in the march “in full force.”

He claimed that the average man has been crushed by the mountain of inflation, and that saving the country from this scenario is now a national duty.

The chairman of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (F) remarked that if his party had received more votes in the KP local body elections, it would have been a success for all opposition parties.

In response to Fazlur Rehman’s statement, State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib claimed the opposition’s long march would turn into a “short march.”

He advised the PDM’s leader to avoid from issuing threats regarding the march.