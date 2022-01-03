Lahore drops to 3rd position in worst air quality index

The Middle East has submerged by air pollution as Dubai appeared on top of the worst air quality index followed by New Delhi.

Nevertheless, Lahore has plunged to the third position after remaining on top for most of the time, Daily Times reported on Monday.

The air pollution levels in Bahawalpur in Punjab and Mirpur Khas in Sindh are also touching dangerous heights.

The AQI level of Lahore remained 290 while its posh areas including Gulberg, Mall Road, Jail Road and Model Town were also not devoid of air pollution.

In Garhi Shahu, the AQI level was recorded 430; in Defence 429; Kot Lakhpat 410; Mall Road 390; Gulberg 380; Anarkali 376; US Consulate 372; and Model Town 370.

The health experts are urging people to use face masks to avoid smog-related diseases including throat, breathing, eyes and skin.

The weather of Lahore will remain cloudy and there is a rain forecast for Jan 4-5, according to the metrological report.