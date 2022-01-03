Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, January 03, 2022


PM’s aide opens first-ever ginger harvest in Pakistan

APP

CHAKWAL: The first-ever ginger cultivation programme was inaugurated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Sunday in Balkasar area of Chakwal.

Speaking on the occasion, she said ginger could emerge as a major crop and could be a game-changer for the farming community, adding that agriculture was profoundly linked with poverty alleviation.

The ginger crop was grown over a period of 11 months and the celebration was organised by Agrionics Farms. Being an essential ingredient of Pakistani cuisine, ginger is high in demand but unfortunately it is not grown here and is imported to meet domestic needs.

Participants of the event were informed about sustainable production and management of ginger and how to properly harvest the crop.

Submit a Comment