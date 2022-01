On Monday, a Hindu trader was killed in a dacoity attempt in Khairpur, Sindh, Daily Times reported.

Three dacoits entered a shop in the Shahi bazaar of Khairpur city and shot dead the Hindu shopkeeper Suneel Kumar on resistance.

The armed attackers, after killing the trader, managed to flee away from the crime scene.

Police reached the spot and body was taken to Pir Goth Hospital. Local police maintained that they were investigating the matter in light of the CCTV footage of the incident.