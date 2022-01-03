Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq tests positive for Covid-19 again

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former captain and head coach of the Pakistan cricket team, has tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States.

The former captain had gone to the United States for personal reasons and tested positive for COVID-19 upon his return.

Misbah stated that he was according to his physicians’ orders. He asked that everyone in the country remember him in their prayers.

Earlier, Misbah was diagnosed with Covid-19 on the eve of the Pakistan team’s return from the West Indies, which also happened to be his final assignment as head coach with the team.