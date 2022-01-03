Govt decided to extend winter vacations till January 8

MUZAFFARABAD: Due to the very cold weather in the region, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced extension in winter vacations of all educational institutions.

According to a notification issued by the AJK government, all the public and private educational institutions will remain closed till January 8 in the wake of winter vacations.

The winter vacation in the educational institutions had started on Dec 22 and was to end on January 1 but the AJK government had extended the vacations till January 8 because of the extremely cold weather.

On the other hand, the educational institutes across Sindh province will reopen from Monday (today) after an end to the winter vacations that began on 20 December 2021.

“All educational institutions will be reopened by Monday, January 3 across Sindh,” according to a statement issued by the Sindh Education Department.

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department had announced that all public and private education institutions in the province will remain closed on account of vacations from December 20 to January 1, 2022.

On the contrary, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced that winter vacations in all educational institutions will begin from Jan 3, 2022.