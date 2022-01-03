Eunuchs stage protest in front of police post in Rahim Yar Khan

On Sunday, fight between a group of people and eunuchs started during a demo staged by the latter in front of a police post in Rahim Yar Khan town of southern Punjab, Daily Times reported. The eunuchs staged a sit-in in front of the police for taking back a shop illegally occupied. The protesters maintained that land mafia with the connivance of local cops seized their property. A group of people showed up during the demo and unleashed attack on the demonstrators. The lawmen closed the doors and turned a blind eye. Police said the protesters should file an application so that legal action could be taken.