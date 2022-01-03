Michelle Obama poses with her ‘boo’ to wish followers ‘Happy New Year’

Now that they are not in office anymore, the former US president and first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, have been living a more relaxed life and their social media activities and numerous interviews are proof of that. They keep posting adorable pictures celebrating each other, and in a recent post, Michelle posed with her husband to wish her followers a Happy New Year. The caption read, “Happy New Year from me and my boo! Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love and good health.” The Becoming author called her husband her ‘boo’, a term of endearment spoken between lovers. It made hearts go aflutter everywhere, watching the couple remain so much in love even after so many years of marriage. For the occasion, which seemed like a casual party at the Obama residence, Michelle was dressed in black – a blouse and a short skirt. She also wore an embroidered blazer and finished the look with a pair of strappy black heels.













