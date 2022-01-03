PTI against mafia, not PPP: Ali Zaidi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh President and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Sunday said they were running against the mafia and not PPP in Sindh. Addressing PTI workers at Insaf House in Karachi, he said the PTI would form the next government in Sindh, said a PTI communique. He said, ‘We have to unite against the mafia of Sindh adding that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they will take the country out of economic crisis. Those, who did wrong, would be held accountable in due course. Ali Zaidi said that they were harassed in the struggle for change but PTI players would not give up. ‘We have to follow the ideology of the leader,’ he said, adding, ‘We believe that together we can face any problem.’ Earlier, Ali Zaidi listened to the problems of some angry workers and assured them that their issues would be resolved.













