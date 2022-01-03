Widespread rains likely to lash Sindh

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted widespread rains and thunderstorms in Karachi and other parts of Sindh between Jan 4 and 7 under a new weather system expected to enter the country through Balochistan by Monday (today).

The PMD on Dec 30 said it expected Karachi to receive a second spell of winter rain in the first week of January. The first spell of winter showers was seen in the last week of December.

In its latest advisory, the Met office said a strong westerly wave will enter north Balochistan from Monday (tomorrow), which is likely to gradually spread over central and upper Sindh and then almost the whole country, says a news report.

Under the influence of this weather system, the Met office said, widespread thunderstorms and isolated heavy rainfall are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot and Tharparkar.

Likewise, heavy falls are also likely to occur in districts of Dadu, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Larkana and Qambar Shahdadkot districts during the same period, it added.

Several areas of Karachi had received light to heavy rain during its first winter spell of rain in the last week of December.