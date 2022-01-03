1,500 water projects to be inaugurated soon

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Sunday said all the projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority started under the first phase to provide clean drinking water to citizens were in the final stage which would be inaugurated soon.

He said almost 1,500 projects had been started in different areas of Punjab of which several water filtration plants had already started functioning.

‘Sehat Insaf Card’ is a historic project of the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, adding that the incumbent government was taking solid steps to provide relief to people.

He said there was no shortage of talent and resources in the country but concerted efforts by all the stakeholders to tackle the challenges was need of the hour.

He asked the political parties to support the steps being taken by the incumbent government to strengthen economy. Sarwar said providing clean drinking water to people was mission of his life.

He said clean drinking water would be provided to more than eight million people of Punjab through these projects while the authority was also working on providing clean drinking water to the people in collaboration with various welfare organizations.

He said the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority would also provide clean drinking water to more than seven million people with the help of Non-Government Organizations.

The governor said the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was not making any political distinction to provide clean drinking water but just ensuring basic facility of life to general public. He said the projects of the authority were also underway in the constituencies of parliamentarians of opposition parties.