‘Salahuddin Ayyubi’ — Pakistani actors selected in auditions

The joint production of Pakistan and Turkey is the most awaited project. The leading media houses of the two countries have broadcast procedures to co-produce a television series built on the life of Muslim general, Salahuddin Ayyubi. Salahuddin Ayyub is one of the most celebrated Muslim leaders of history. He was the first Sunni-Muslim Kurd to become the sultan of Egypt and Syria. He also founded the Ayyubid Dynasty. Pakistani actors Ushna Shah, Ayesha Omer, Adnan Jilani and Farhan Agha are apparently finalized in the first round of auditions held in Karachi and Lahore. Pakistan’s Ansari Films and Shah Films and Emre Konuk, owner of Turkey’s Akli Films have signed a contract for the combined entertainment project. However Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui are as executive producer of the project. Adnan Siddiqui announced the project on his social media account, “Taking our commitment to strengthen ties with Turkey further, we embark on a new chapter of this friendship that, we hope, would lead to the exchange of fabulous ideas and talent. It’s a win-win for our industries and our audience who should look forward to some good content coming their way. Have collaborated with ….. To produce a magnum opus on the great warrior king, Salahuddin Ayyubi.













